Opendoor exits India: AI is transforming outsourcing

·34·Technology
Opendoor exits India: AI is transforming outsourcing

San Francisco-based real estate platform Opendoor has announced it will cease operations in India. This decision comes just two years after the company began its expansion in the country. CEO Kaz Nejatian cited the strategy of bringing operations back to the US and shifting to smaller, AI-driven teams as the primary reason. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reporting .

This move has sparked significant discussion in Silicon Valley. Investors and outsourcing experts consider this an early example of how AI technologies are reshaping the economies of global outsourcing hubs like India. Opendoor had previously built a team of about 250 employees in India to manage manual tasks in complex systems.

Currently, India is the world's largest Global Capability Center (GCC) market. The country hosts over 2,100 centers employing 2.36 million people, generating nearly $100 billion in annual revenue. However, investors like Sheel Mohnot, founder of Better Tomorrow Ventures, believe that as manual labor is replaced by AI, many jobs in India could be at risk.

HFS Research analyst Phil Fersht notes that this is not just a shift of jobs from one country to another. The fundamental change is that AI allows companies to operate more efficiently with less manpower. This model is called "Services-as-Software," where companies aim to achieve high results using software and AI without increasing headcount.

OpendoorArtificial IntelligenceOutsourcingIndiaTechnology
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