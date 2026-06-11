Is Intel losing the market: AMD dominates the entire Amazon top-15 list

AMD's Director of Marketing, Sasa Marinkovic, posted a screenshot on his X social media account showing the top 15 most popular processors in the US. For the first time in history, this list is entirely filled with AMD models. "15 out of 15. An incredible lineup of AMD processors," the top manager commented. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D model leads in sales, followed by the Ryzen 5 5500 in second place. The list also includes the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 9950X3D, and several other models from the Ryzen 5000, Ryzen 7000, and Ryzen 9000 series.

However, as noted by the WCCF resource, Intel processors still occasionally make it into the top fifteen. For example, the 24-core Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, which hit the market a few months ago, managed to secure the 13th position in today's ranking.

Nevertheless, the overall trend on the Amazon platform shows a sharp increase in user interest in AMD products. This could be a serious signal for Intel regarding the retention of its market share.