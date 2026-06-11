Meta adds AI and desktop version to its Edits app

At a private event in Los Angeles, Meta unveiled major upcoming updates for its Edits video editing app. Key announcements include a new AI assistant and a desktop version of the app. Previously limited to mobile devices, Edits will now offer broader capabilities. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

The new AI assistant helps creators analyze their content and work on new ideas. It uses Instagram data, including view counts and watch duration, to explain which formats perform best. Additionally, the assistant suggests trending audio and new topics based on performance.

With this move, Meta aims to keep creators within its ecosystem, preventing them from turning to external tools like ChatGPT. In this regard, the company is intensifying competition with TikTok and YouTube. For instance, YouTube Studio and TikTok already have their own AI assistants that help identify trends and generate ideas.

The desktop version of Edits allows users to perform complex editing tasks on a larger screen and synchronize workflows with mobile devices. This provides a significant advantage in competition with ByteDance's CapCut app. The app also features a "Beta" section for testing new functions and expanded audience analytics.