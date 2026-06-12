Bluesky launches group chat feature

·31·Technology
Bluesky launches group chat feature

The social network Bluesky introduced support for group chats on Thursday. This update is the latest step aimed at increasing the platform's competitiveness against its main rival, X. While X, owned by Elon Musk, recently released a separate XChat app, Bluesky is now offering users the ability to communicate more privately. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This feature, which appeared in the latest v1.124 version of the app, marks a significant shift in Bluesky's strategy. The company now plans to focus not only on sharing public posts but also on small groups and communities. Currently, Bluesky has 44.8 million registered users, a figure that remains far behind X's 600 million monthly active audience.

Within the new feature, it is possible to organize group chats for up to 50 people. Although this is less than the 1,000-person limit on X, the company promises to increase this number in the future. Group creators will be able to fully manage the conversation, determine who can participate, and create custom invitation links.

From a security perspective, users choose who can invite them to a group (everyone, only followers, or no one). For now, there is no option to share media files in group chats, as this requires an additional moderation system. According to Alex Benzer, head of product at Bluesky, the platform will introduce more community-oriented features in the future.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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