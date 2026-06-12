Prometheus, founded by Jeff Bezos, raises $12 billion in investment

Prometheus, a startup founded by Jeff Bezos and former Google Verily co-founder Vik Bajaj, announced it has raised $12 billion. Following this funding round, the company's total valuation reached $41 billion. The investment round included personal participation from Bezos, as well as major financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Prometheus aims to create an “artificial general engineer.” This software will be capable of automating the design and manufacturing of physical systems, ranging from jet engines to complex drug compounds. The company's main ambition is to replace a large portion of engineering work with AI technologies.

According to Bezos' interview with CNBC, the efficiency brought by AI will lead to a “labor shortage.” This contradicts the unemployment predictions of many tech leaders. Bezos emphasizes that AI will increase economic productivity and raise living standards, ultimately allowing people the opportunity to work less.

Currently employing 150 people in San Francisco, London, and Zurich, Prometheus keeps its specific developments confidential. The majority of the massive capital raised will be directed toward expanding compute needs. As the founder of Amazon, Bezos has extensive experience in managing labor resources and believes that new technologies will serve human well-being.