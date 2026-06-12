Ahead of SpaceX IPO: SPV structures pose risks for investors

SpaceX is preparing for the start of trading scheduled for June 12. However, before the official listing, serious misunderstandings have arisen regarding the complex and opaque system of share ownership — SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) investment structures. This model has become a source of uncertainty for many investors at the last moment. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

An SPV is a legal "pool" where multiple investors combine capital to purchase a stake in a private company. In the case of SpaceX, this model has become abnormally complex: due to high demand for securities, investors have built new SPVs on top of existing ones, creating chains of four or even five levels. This means the final investor is separated from their real stake in SpaceX by several intermediary structures.

As a result, there is a risk that the final number of shares may be lower than expected or, in some cases, not distributed at all. After the IPO, a lock-up period will apply, restricting insiders and early investors from selling shares. In the case of SpaceX, this period could be approximately 4 months. Only after the restrictions are gradually lifted will SPV managers begin distributing the securities down the chain.

In multi-level structures, not only do delays occur, but the risk of "share erosion" due to intermediary management fees also increases. Furthermore, the lack of transparency is a separate issue: SPV participants do not have direct information on how assets are distributed at each level. This situation increases the likelihood of errors or dishonest behavior.

Market participants believe that once the lock-up period ends, it may be revealed that some SPVs do not hold the announced shares or were not managed transparently. The situation surrounding SpaceX will be a unique test not only for the company's market entry but also for the stability of the multi-level SPV model, which has become the primary tool for accessing the private venture market in recent years.