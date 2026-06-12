Avataar introduces affordable and fast Varya video AI model for India

·25·Technology
Avataar introduces affordable and fast Varya video AI model for India

Indian AI startup Avataar has announced Varya, a new video generation model designed to understand local culture and operate at high speeds. This model is one of 12 projects selected under the Indian government's $1.2 billion India AI Mission program. Varya was created using distillation techniques based on the open-source Wan 2.2 model from Alibaba, making it 10 times faster than the original. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Technically, Varya can generate a 5-second 720p video on an NVIDIA H200 GPU in just 45 seconds. For comparison, the Wan 2.2 model requires 1230 seconds for the same task. Most importantly, the model's cost is significantly lower than competitors. Avataar charges $0.005 per second of video, which is nearly 20 times cheaper than global platforms like Veo, Kling, Luma, and Runway.

The main advantage of the Varya model is its adaptation to the Indian cultural environment. It accurately recognizes local festivals, national dishes, clothing, and architectural styles. While many global models often rely on stereotypes and make mistakes, Avataar has solved this issue using specially curated datasets. This opens up great opportunities for e-commerce and content creators.

Currently, the Varya model is hosted as an open-weights model on India's AI Kosh portal. This means developers can deploy it on their own servers or modify it according to their needs. Avataar also plans to integrate this technology with tools like Higgsfield and Adobe Firefly. Users can test the model on the company's website using text prompts or reference images.

Avataar AIVaryaArtificial IntelligenceIndiaNVIDIA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX nears record: Falcon 9 booster flies into space for the 34th timeSpaceX nears record: Falcon 9 booster flies into space for the 34th timeToday, 05:55OpenAI and Visa are building a payment system for AI agentsOpenAI and Visa are building a payment system for AI agentsToday, 05:23Equal AI raises $30 million to protect Indians from unwanted callsEqual AI raises $30 million to protect Indians from unwanted callsToday, 04:53Ahead of SpaceX IPO: SPV structures pose risks for investorsAhead of SpaceX IPO: SPV structures pose risks for investorsToday, 02:52Theker raises $85 million to build universal factory robotsTheker raises $85 million to build universal factory robotsToday, 01:53Prometheus, founded by Jeff Bezos, raises $12 billion in investmentPrometheus, founded by Jeff Bezos, raises $12 billion in investmentToday, 01:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features