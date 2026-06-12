Red Magic is preparing the first smartphone with 2K resolution and 185 Hz refresh rate

·33·Technology
Red Magic is preparing the first smartphone with 2K resolution and 185 Hz refresh rate

New information has emerged regarding the next generation of the Red Magic line, owned by the Nubia brand. Insiders report that the company is preparing to launch a smartphone with a completely new generation of screens. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the insider Digital Chat Station, the display resolution of the new device will be in 2K format. Most importantly, this screen stands out for supporting a 185 Hz refresh rate. This figure is expected to be a record in the smartphone market.

Until now, 2K resolution OLED panels in smartphones typically had a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. With its new technology, Red Magic aims to set a new standard in the gaming smartphone segment.

For reference, Digital Chat Station previously accurately predicted the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones. He was also among the first to report that the Realme GT 7 Pro would feature a Samsung screen and that the Dimensity 9400 chip would be released before the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform.

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