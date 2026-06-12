Mistral AI may raise new investment with a valuation of 20 billion euros

The French laboratory Mistral AI is in early talks to raise approximately 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion). According to Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, this funding round is expected to bring the company's total valuation to 20 billion euros. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

If this deal goes through, the company's valuation will nearly double from the 11.7 billion euros recorded during the Series C round last September. Founded in 2023, Mistral AI is one of Europe's leading AI startups, aiming to make advanced technologies accessible to everyone.

Unlike its American competitors, Mistral has chosen a more open approach to AI development. The company provides some of its large language models with open weights, allowing users to customize the models to their needs. At the same time, it also offers closed models for specialized tasks such as programming, voice cloning, and text recognition.

As European countries seek to reduce their dependence on American technology, Mistral is positioning itself as a secure and "sovereign" alternative. The company is establishing a data center near Paris and has partnered with the French army, the Luxembourg government, and several major European corporations.

Nevertheless, Mistral has raised about 4 billion dollars in total so far, which is significantly less than the investments attracted by US giants like OpenAI ($186 billion) and Anthropic ($161.25 billion). The high valuations of American labs reflect their lead in revenue, model adoption, and corporate demand.