Mistral AI may raise new investment with a valuation of 20 billion euros

·36·Technology
Mistral AI may raise new investment with a valuation of 20 billion euros

The French laboratory Mistral AI is in early talks to raise approximately 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion). According to Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, this funding round is expected to bring the company's total valuation to 20 billion euros. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

If this deal goes through, the company's valuation will nearly double from the 11.7 billion euros recorded during the Series C round last September. Founded in 2023, Mistral AI is one of Europe's leading AI startups, aiming to make advanced technologies accessible to everyone.

Unlike its American competitors, Mistral has chosen a more open approach to AI development. The company provides some of its large language models with open weights, allowing users to customize the models to their needs. At the same time, it also offers closed models for specialized tasks such as programming, voice cloning, and text recognition.

As European countries seek to reduce their dependence on American technology, Mistral is positioning itself as a secure and "sovereign" alternative. The company is establishing a data center near Paris and has partnered with the French army, the Luxembourg government, and several major European corporations.

Nevertheless, Mistral has raised about 4 billion dollars in total so far, which is significantly less than the investments attracted by US giants like OpenAI ($186 billion) and Anthropic ($161.25 billion). The high valuations of American labs reflect their lead in revenue, model adoption, and corporate demand.

Mistral AIArtificial IntelligenceStartupInvestmentTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordSpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordYesterday, 18:57Accelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeAccelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeYesterday, 18:55Elon Musk: I gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of successElon Musk: I gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of successYesterday, 18:52SpaceX shares rise 30%: Company enters top six most valuable in USSpaceX shares rise 30%: Company enters top six most valuable in USYesterday, 18:29Ubtech introduces the world's first hyper-realistic emotional robotsUbtech introduces the world's first hyper-realistic emotional robotsYesterday, 18:28AI developed to predict mortality risk in acute coronary syndromeAI developed to predict mortality risk in acute coronary syndromeYesterday, 18:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil