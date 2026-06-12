Accelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovae

A research team from the University of Southampton has independently re-examined a controversial study published in 2025 in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The previous work suggested that if the age of stellar populations is taken into account, the model of the Universe's accelerated expansion might not be necessary. However, new analyses showed that even when additional variables, including galaxy properties, are considered, observational data still align with the acceleration model. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Type Ia supernovae serve as "standard candles" in cosmology. Because their brightness is nearly uniform, scientists use these objects to measure cosmic-scale distances. It was based on these stars that the accelerated expansion of the Universe was proven in the late 1990s, a discovery that earned the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2011.

According to a critical view proposed by scientists at Yonsei University, the dependence of supernova brightness on the age of their host galaxies could simply simulate an acceleration effect. This theory cast doubt on the concept of dark energy. However, Southampton researchers found that the original critical work did not fully account for the data.

New analyses showed that the age of stellar populations does indeed affect supernova properties, but this effect is not strong enough to explain the dynamics of the Universe without dark energy. After the researchers recalculated galaxy mass and stellar environments, the conclusions suggesting that the expansion of the Universe is slowing down were not confirmed.

Nevertheless, scientists emphasize that such scientific debates are methodologically useful. These "stress tests" help improve the accuracy of cosmological measurements and refine models for standardizing supernovae. Currently, the scientific consensus remains unchanged: the accelerated expansion of the Universe is the most robust scientific explanation.