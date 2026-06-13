Google sues cybercrime group using AI for fraud

Google has filed a lawsuit against a major cybercrime network that used AI technologies to defraud hundreds of thousands of users. The Chinese cybercrime network, known as Outsider Enterprise, was involved in stealing user passwords and bank card details by sending fake messages in the name of Google and other well-known brands. According to company data, the damage caused by this group's activities amounts to millions of dollars. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

As part of their campaigns, the cybercriminals created 9,000 fake websites, over one million fraudulent domains, and sent more than 2.5 million SMS messages to Android users in a short period. Google representatives noted that in just two weeks in May of this year, 55,000 spam reports were received from users. This equates to more than two complaints every minute.

Google is using its AI-based tools to combat these scams. The company announced that it blocks over 10 billion suspicious messages every month. It is also working closely with telecom operators such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, as well as the FBI, to stop this operation. According to FBI data, more than 3.8 million credit card details have been stolen through this platform since July 2023, with total losses reaching $1.9 billion.

The Outsider Enterprise group even rented out special software that allowed individuals without technical knowledge to create fraudulent sites. Sold for $88 per week or $200 per month, this service helped create fake resources using AI platforms like Google's Gemini. Currently, Google is taking measures to completely dismantle the group's infrastructure and hold the perpetrators accountable.