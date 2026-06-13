Snapdragon-powered transformer and Helios 18: Acer at Computex 2026

·1·Technology
Snapdragon-powered transformer and Helios 18: Acer at Computex 2026

Taiwanese company Acer showcased its new products at Computex 2026. One of the main highlights was the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI, a 360-degree convertible laptop with a touchscreen. The device is equipped with Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus processors and a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 80 TOPS performance. Part of the Copilot+ PC category, this laptop runs on Windows 11 and is optimized for AI scenarios. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

For gaming enthusiasts, the company introduced the flagship Predator Helios 18 AI. Its top configuration features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24 GB of GDDR7 memory. The laptop features an 18-inch Mini LED panel that can operate in two modes: 4K (120 Hz) or Full HD (240 Hz). The device also supports up to 256 GB of DDR5 RAM.

Acer is also making a serious entry into the portable gaming market. The new Predator Atlas 8 console features an 8-inch touchscreen and runs on the Intel Arc G3 Extreme platform. The device is capable of AI-powered frame generation using Intel XeSS 3 technology. The console is equipped with 24 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD, weighing 810 grams.

The Swift Spin 14 AI model is highly convenient for mobile work: it weighs only 1.34 kg and is 16.5 mm thin. Its battery allows for up to 23 hours of video playback. The package includes an Acer Active Stylus 420, which charges inside the chassis. Smart glasses and new 3D monitors were also showcased at the event. Sales of the Predator Atlas 8 console are expected to begin in October of this year.

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