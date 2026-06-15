Reactor Vessel Installed in Fifth Unit of Kudankulam NPP in India

A significant technological milestone has been completed at the fifth unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) under construction in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. With the participation of specialists from Russia's Rosatom State Corporation, the reactor vessel of the fifth unit was successfully installed in its design position. This is reported by ixbt.com based on information from the corporation's press service. Ixbt.com reports that.

The massive device, weighing nearly 300 tons, was installed using the "Open Top" method. The peculiarity of this technology is that the equipment is lowered from above by crane before the building's dome is closed. This method significantly reduces construction time and allows complex engineering works to be carried out in parallel.

The reactor vessel was manufactured at the Atommash plant in Volgodonsk, Russia, and delivered to the site in 2025. The installation of the device is one of the most critical stages of the plant's construction, as this vessel serves as the primary "heart" where nuclear reactions occur.

Next Technological Stages

Following the installation of the reactor vessel, engineers will begin assembling other key components of the reactor facility. These include vital systems such as steam generators, main circulation pumps, and the pressurizer. This set of equipment ensures the safe and stable operation of the power unit.

Currently, the construction and commissioning of a total of four power units based on the Russian project are actively underway in India. It is worth noting that the first two units of the Kudankulam NPP have been providing stable electricity to the country's economy for over a decade and have proven their reliability in practice.

Once the project is fully operational, with six power units completed, the plant will become the main pillar of the energy system in southern India. This will allow for meeting the energy needs of the state of Tamil Nadu, with a population of 72 million, and neighboring regions, taking industrial development to a new level.

While Uzbekistan is also planning to develop nuclear energy to ensure its energy independence, the progress of such large-scale projects in the region and the world serves as an important experience school for specialists in the field.