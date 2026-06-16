Distrust in Artificial Intelligence: Why Consumers Avoid AI Labels

While artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming popular in the world of modern technology, doubt and distrust are growing among ordinary users. New research conducted by WordPress VIP shows that 60 percent of consumers in the US perceive the use of the word "AI" in brand messaging negatively. This means that maintaining a balance between technological progress and customer trust has become a serious challenge for companies. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the research report, 86 percent of respondents do not fully trust the information provided by artificial intelligence and still prefer to independently study primary sources. Interestingly, 42 percent of participants stated that they trust AI answers without a clear source even less than medical calculations or complex privacy policies. This situation once again proves how important information transparency is in the digital space.

The "Dehumanization" of the Digital World

Changes in the internet over the last decade have also affected user sentiment. Three out of four respondents noted that today's internet has become "less human" compared to 10 years ago. While brands are forced to create content not only for traditional SEO and Google search but also for AI algorithms, the value of live communication and a human approach is increasing.

According to Brian Alvey, CTO of WordPress VIP, while websites were previously created for people, they must now also be adapted for AI agents acting on behalf of people. If site content is not readable by artificial intelligence, it may disappear from search results. However, the few users who enter the site via AI will not return if they do not feel a human spirit in the content.

According to ixbt.com, representatives of the corporate sector also confirm this trend. 60 percent of company executives noted an increase in the volume of traffic coming from artificial intelligence systems over the past year. Therefore, 74 percent of decision-makers consider the brand's visibility and appearance as a data source in AI systems a priority task.

Strategy for Maintaining Trust

Consumers expect not only technological innovation from brands but also openness. Some key points identified during the research are as follows:

For 33 percent of consumers, the presence of a link to a primary source is a key sign of trust;

80 percent of users believe that information on the internet should be open and accessible to all, rather than controlled by a few large corporations;

Users value analytical articles written by experts more than texts generated by AI.

In conclusion, as AI-based services increase in the Uzbekistan market, local brands should draw conclusions from this global trend. Simply implementing technology is not enough; maintaining sincere and transparent communication with the customer remains the key to success. Artificial intelligence should be a supporting tool, but it must not completely displace the human factor.