Nimble Introduces Unusual Splittable Sharepower Power Bank

In the world of technology, compactness and multifunctionality of gadgets are becoming a priority. The new Sharepower portable battery introduced by Nimble was created based on this very principle and has attracted much attention with its design. This device is not just a power source, but a transformer that can turn into two independent devices when needed. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Sharepower model was first demonstrated as a concept under the name Champ Stack 10K at the CES 2024 exhibition. Now, the ixbt.com publication reports that this product has entered serial production and hit the market. The main peculiarity of the device is that it consists of two parts connected by magnets.

Two capabilities in one device

In fact, Sharepower is two batteries that visually appear as one whole but can operate separately. Each part has a capacity of 5000 mAh, and each has its own connection interfaces. The first half has a short USB-C cable built into the case, while the second half has a USB-C plug protruding directly from the case.

Such a design provides great convenience for users. For example, if a friend's or colleague's phone runs out of power, you don't have to give the entire device — just split it in two and share one part. This is expected to be especially useful during travel or teamwork.

Technical specifications and power efficiency

The device's capabilities are more than just the sum of its parts. While each piece is capable of delivering 20 W of power separately, when combined, the total power increases up to 35 W. This allows for faster charging of smartphones. The total capacity is 10,000 mAh.

Nimble also focused on ecological aspects when creating this product. Such an innovative approach is rare in the modern accessories market. Sharepower can become a worthy choice for iPhone and Android users, not only because of its technical specifications but also because of its ergonomics.

The device is currently going on sale in the global market. It is highly likely to appear in the Uzbekistan market in the coming months through official or unofficial dealers, as the demand for compact and universal charging devices is constantly growing in our country.