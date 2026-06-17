Nimble Introduces Unusual Splittable Sharepower Power Bank

·20·Technology
Nimble Introduces Unusual Splittable Sharepower Power Bank

In the world of technology, compactness and multifunctionality of gadgets are becoming a priority. The new Sharepower portable battery introduced by Nimble was created based on this very principle and has attracted much attention with its design. This device is not just a power source, but a transformer that can turn into two independent devices when needed. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Sharepower model was first demonstrated as a concept under the name Champ Stack 10K at the CES 2024 exhibition. Now, the ixbt.com publication reports that this product has entered serial production and hit the market. The main peculiarity of the device is that it consists of two parts connected by magnets.

Two capabilities in one device

In fact, Sharepower is two batteries that visually appear as one whole but can operate separately. Each part has a capacity of 5000 mAh, and each has its own connection interfaces. The first half has a short USB-C cable built into the case, while the second half has a USB-C plug protruding directly from the case.

Such a design provides great convenience for users. For example, if a friend's or colleague's phone runs out of power, you don't have to give the entire device — just split it in two and share one part. This is expected to be especially useful during travel or teamwork.

Technical specifications and power efficiency

The device's capabilities are more than just the sum of its parts. While each piece is capable of delivering 20 W of power separately, when combined, the total power increases up to 35 W. This allows for faster charging of smartphones. The total capacity is 10,000 mAh.

Nimble also focused on ecological aspects when creating this product. Such an innovative approach is rare in the modern accessories market. Sharepower can become a worthy choice for iPhone and Android users, not only because of its technical specifications but also because of its ergonomics.

The device is currently going on sale in the global market. It is highly likely to appear in the Uzbekistan market in the coming months through official or unofficial dealers, as the demand for compact and universal charging devices is constantly growing in our country.

NimbleSharepowerPowerbankTechnologyGadget
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Revolution in Solar Astronomy: 6mm Optics to Transform Space ExplorationRevolution in Solar Astronomy: 6mm Optics to Transform Space ExplorationToday, 21:29US Department of Justice Defends Elon Musk's xAI on National Security GroundsUS Department of Justice Defends Elon Musk's xAI on National Security GroundsToday, 21:26San Francisco Court Dismisses xAI Complaint Against OpenAISan Francisco Court Dismisses xAI Complaint Against OpenAIToday, 20:50SpaceX Surpasses Amazon in Market Value to Become Fifth Largest GloballySpaceX Surpasses Amazon in Market Value to Become Fifth Largest GloballyToday, 20:21Google Introduces Android 17: Revolution in Gemini and MultitaskingGoogle Introduces Android 17: Revolution in Gemini and MultitaskingYesterday, 18:57Honor introduces ultra-rugged X80 Pro Max smartphone: 11,000 mAh battery and new chipHonor introduces ultra-rugged X80 Pro Max smartphone: 11,000 mAh battery and new chipYesterday, 18:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time