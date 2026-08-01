Illegal structure dismantled in Yangihayot district

In accordance with the decision of the Yakkasaroy Interdistrict Court on Civil Cases, enforcement proceedings were carried out against the debtor D.Q.

According to the enforcement document, it was revealed that a 30.0 sq.m land plot adjacent to a non-residential building located along Khoja Uchqun central street in Yangihayot district had been illegally seized.

As a result of the enforcement measures taken, the land plot was returned to its legal owner, the illegally constructed structures on it were demolished, and the area was restored to its original condition.