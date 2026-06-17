Apple Compromises User Privacy: Hide My Email System to Change

·28·Technology
Apple Compromises User Privacy: Hide My Email System to Change

Apple is planning significant changes to the Hide My Email feature provided to its paid iCloud+ subscribers. This service allows users to hide their real email addresses when registering on various websites and apps. However, the upcoming changes could significantly reduce the effectiveness of this privacy tool and open the way for third-party resources to block such users. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, anonymous addresses created via the Hide My Email system operate under the standard @icloud.com domain. This makes it impossible to distinguish these addresses from Apple's regular email users. As a result, sites and apps cannot tell whether a user is using an anonymous or real address. According to TechCrunch, in the coming weeks, Apple will move all new anonymous addresses to the @private.icloud.com subdomain.

Privacy and Blocking Risks

The introduction of the new @private.icloud.com domain allows site and app developers to easily identify that a user is hiding their identity. This creates a risk that users of anonymous addresses may face registration restrictions or be blocked entirely. Many internet resources strive to collect real user data for marketing purposes, and Apple's move helps them combat anonymity.

In a note to developers, Apple emphasized that existing anonymous addresses will remain unchanged and continue to forward emails. Additionally, the company urged app and email providers not to filter emails coming from this new domain and to update their systems to ensure delivery. However, Reddit users and tech experts have sharply criticized this change, stating it contradicts the core essence of the service.

Political Pressure and Security Issues

While Apple has not officially explained why it reached this decision, some analysts link it to situations involving law enforcement agencies. Earlier this year, it became known that Apple provided the government with the personal data of a user who sent a threatening letter using an anonymous address created via Hide My Email, in connection with a case involving FBI Director Kash Patel.

Furthermore, the US administration has recently increased court requests demanding that tech companies identify the individuals behind anonymous accounts. Apple's new step makes it easier to separate anonymous users from the general stream, which will undoubtedly raise new questions regarding personal data privacy in the future.

AppleiCloudPrivacyTechnologySecurity
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