Conflict Between Anthropic and Trump Administration Boosts Company Revenue

Anthropic, one of the leading laboratories in the field of AI, continues to strengthen its position in the business market despite political conflicts with the US government. According to data from the Ramp analytical platform, by the end of May, the company managed to surpass its main competitor, OpenAI, in corporate customer spending for the first time. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Currently, Anthropic has attracted $65 billion in investment, bringing its market value to $965 billion. Against the backdrop of this financial success, the company has filed confidential documents for an IPO. Interestingly, the company's growth indicators coincide with a period of increasing pressure from the Donald Trump administration.

Security Measures and Government Ban

Recently, the US government demanded that Anthropic prohibit foreigners, including the company's own foreign employees, from accessing its most advanced models — Mythos 5 and its public version Fable 5. The White House made this decision based on a rarely used export control directive. As a result, Anthropic was forced to completely withdraw its most powerful models from the market.

According to TechCrunch, this tension was caused by the Mythos model's extremely high potential for finding vulnerabilities in software code. Anthropic management had previously called this model "dangerous" and limited its public use. Additionally, the company's refusal to allow its technologies to be used for mass surveillance and the creation of autonomous weapons led to a cooling of relations with the government.

Success Following the Bans

Ara Kharazian, chief economist at Ramp, notes that the government bans and the declaration of Anthropic products as a "threat to national security" are actually enhancing the brand's prestige. "The company's most successful month coincided exactly with the period when the Department of Defense declared it a risk to the supply chain. The model being labeled 'too dangerous for use' serves as a unique advertisement for how powerful it actually is," the expert says.

Data from over 70,000 business entities using the Ramp platform show the following:

Anthropic's market share in AI subscriptions reached 41 percent in May;

OpenAI's share was 39.5 percent, with growth stagnating;

Customers are primarily actively using Anthropic's Opus models.

Although OpenAI remains the clear leader in the consumer market, Anthropic is gaining a serious advantage in the corporate sector. Ongoing disputes with the government and the removal of models from the market may have a short-term impact on company revenue, but confidence in its technological potential remains high among investors and large business representatives.