Vastness of the Universe and Laws of Physics: Why Aliens Cannot Reach Earth

·39·Technology
Vastness of the Universe and Laws of Physics: Why Aliens Cannot Reach Earth

Against the backdrop of the recent release of classified US government documents and Steven Spielberg's new projects about extraterrestrials, debates about supernatural beings visiting Earth have surged again. Surveys conducted in the US and Australia show that nearly a third of the population believes aliens visit our planet. However, the laws of modern physics and the immense scale of the universe make such visits nearly impossible. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the first and most fundamental obstacle to such journeys is distance. Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, is located approximately 40 trillion kilometers from Earth. It would take 4.3 years to cover this distance at the speed of light. The fastest human-made object, the Parker Solar Probe, travels at only 191 km/s, which is just 0.064 percent of the speed of light. At this speed, reaching the nearest neighboring star would take 6,650 years.

The Problem of Time and Energy

Even if the ability to move at speeds close to the speed of light emerged, Albert Einstein's theory of relativity comes into play. As speed increases, time dilation occurs. For example, after NASA astronaut Scott Kelly spent a year on the International Space Station, it was found that he was several milliseconds "younger" than his twin on Earth. Over interstellar distances, this effect becomes so pronounced that by the time a crew returns from space, life on Earth could have changed by hundreds of years.

The next serious limitation is related to energy. According to the laws of physics, as an object approaches the speed of light, its mass increases, and an infinite amount of energy is required to accelerate it further. Currently, no energy source available to humanity is capable of propelling such a massive ship.

The universe itself is a hazardous environment for travelers. Although space is considered a vacuum, it contains gas and dust particles. For a ship traveling at ultra-high speeds, even a single hydrogen atom can become a powerful source of radiation, potentially destroying the ship and its crew.

Although faster-than-light travel models such as the Alcubierre drive exist theoretically, they are currently only mathematical calculations on paper. In practice, even if aliens exist, they would have to completely bypass the laws of physics to reach Earth, which is impossible according to current scientific views.

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Abror Shuhratov
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