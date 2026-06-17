Google unveils new smart speaker with Gemini AI after six-year hiatus

Technology giant Google has unveiled its next-generation smart speaker after a six-year break. Named Google Home, this device is the first product integrated with the brand's Gemini for Home platform, promising a completely new level of digital ecosystem management at home. The device stands out not only for its sound quality but also for its AI capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new Google Home model replaces the previous Nest Audio device. According to ixbt.com, the gadget is priced at 100 dollars. While initially expected to go on sale in the spring, it has been announced that deliveries will begin on June 25, 2026. There are also significant design changes: status indicators are no longer behind the device mesh, but are located in a light ring at the bottom.

Gemini: A New Era for the Smart Assistant

The main feature of the device is its operation with the Gemini AI system, which replaces Google Assistant. This system is capable of understanding complex, multi-step user commands. For example, a user can give integrated instructions such as "dim the lights in the living room, play jazz music, and set a timer for 20 minutes." Most importantly, Gemini remembers the conversation context, eliminating the need to repeat the "Okay, Google" phrase in every sentence.

The company is offering the device in four colors: Porcelain (white), Walnut (dark gray), Jade (green), and Berry (red). It is worth noting that the latter two color options are exclusive to the US market. For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, the white and gray models are expected to be more accessible via the international market.

Sound Quality and Technical Specifications

Google Home is equipped with a 360-degree voluminous sound system, ensuring consistent quality audio from any point in the room. Additionally, users can utilize the following features:

Pairing two speakers to create a stereo pair;

Creating a spatial audio system in conjunction with Google TV Streamer;

Using it as a smart home hub via Matter and Thread Border Router protocols;

Accurate command recognition using local models for noise suppression and echo cancellation.

A Google Home Premium subscription is required to use the device's full capabilities, including the Gemini Live real-time communication function and Google Home Brief daily reports. The cost of this service is 10 or 20 dollars per month depending on the plan. Although the device supports Thread version 1.3 rather than the latest 1.4 protocol, it fully meets current smart home standards.

This news takes Google's competition with rivals like Amazon and Apple in the smart home market to a new level. The direct integration of AI into household appliances will serve to make homes more autonomous and intuitive in the future.