Jose Mourinho Praises Moise Kean's Performance

·37·Sport
Jose Mourinho Praises Moise Kean's Performance

Following a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina in a friendly match in Austria, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho expressed his amazement at the physical attributes of the Italian club's striker, Moise Kean. The pre-season fixture was played at a high tempo, and the manager was particularly struck by the opponent's physical dominance, Goal.com reports.

Playing at the Wörthersee Stadion, the former Juventus forward stood out with his relentless activity on the pitch. Real Madrid's young and inexperienced defenders struggled to cope with the Italian's constant pressure, and Kean managed to get his name on the scoresheet.

Jose Mourinho on the struggles of his young defenders

In his post-match press conference, analyzing his team's performance, Jose Mourinho noted that the game consisted of three phases. According to the Portuguese manager, his side played well in the first half, dominated, and took the lead.

However, the tempo shifted in the second half, and the physical battle on the pitch intensified. Mourinho admitted that his young academy graduates, Joan and Mario, performed well, but struggled to match the physical power of a formidable opponent like Moise Kean.

Moise Kean's Future and Transfer Rumours

Having revived his career following a difficult spell at Juventus, the 26-year-old striker's performances are catching the attention of several European clubs. Notably, Como is also closely monitoring the Italian forward as they look to bolster their attacking line.

Such high praise from an experienced tactician like Jose Mourinho, who even called Moise Kean a "monster," is a well-deserved recognition of the player's recent success. Such high-level acknowledgment is expected to further increase the player's value in the transfer market.

Jose MourinhoMoise KeanReal MadridFiorentinaFootball
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