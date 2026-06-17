Uber to Launch Premium Robotaxi Service in Houston by 2027

·25·Technology
Uber to Launch Premium Robotaxi Service in Houston by 2027

Global transport services giant Uber has announced that, as part of its strategy to expand autonomous driving technologies, it will launch a premium robotaxi service in Houston, USA, by mid-2027. This project is being implemented in partnership with electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid and the startup Nuro. This will become Uber's second major market after San Francisco, according to Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the company's plan, this driverless service is expected to cover dozens of cities in the coming years. Currently, the primary focus is on the San Francisco and Houston markets, where Uber will compete directly with Waymo, a company owned by the Alphabet holding. Waymo is currently successfully providing commercial robotaxi services in these cities.

Technological Cooperation and Testing Processes

Nuro has been testing Lucid Gravity SUVs equipped with its autonomous driving system for several months. Although the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has permitted movement without a safety driver, human supervisors are still sitting behind the wheel for now. Nearly 100 such vehicles are operating in test mode on the streets of Houston.

Lucid Gravity robotaxis are equipped with the most modern technologies. According to TechCrunch and ixbt.com, these electric vehicles analyze the environment using the following devices:

  • High-precision cameras;
  • Solid-state lidar sensors;
  • Radars providing 360-degree surround view.

Infrastructure and Investments

Uber is investing heavily not only in technology but also in infrastructure. A specialized depot and charging hub covering 50,000 square feet has been built in Houston. This site serves as the operational center for the entire autonomous fleet. Uber is paying special attention not only to vehicle control but also to the comfort of passengers inside the cabin.

This agreement is financially very important for Lucid and Nuro. Uber has invested nearly 500 million dollars in the Nuro startup and has committed to purchasing at least 35,000 robotaxis from Lucid. This step will help Lucid strengthen its position in a market dominated by Tesla.

While such technologies may seem like a distant future for developing markets like Uzbekistan, the transition of major platforms like Uber to autonomous transport will significantly impact global logistics and passenger transport prices. In the future, driverless taxis are expected to lead to lower costs and increased safety.

UberLucidRobotaxiAutonomous TransportTechnology
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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