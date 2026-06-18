Sharge Launches New Power Bank Based on Automotive Batteries

·25·Technology
Sharge Launches New Power Bank Based on Automotive Batteries

Sharge, known in the modern gadget market for its unconventional design and high-tech solutions, has introduced a new type of external battery (power bank). This device is attracting the attention of technology enthusiasts not only for its compactness but also because it is equipped with battery cells used in electric vehicles. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the main feature of the new device is the integrated 21700 battery cells. It is worth noting that this specific type of power source is widely used in the production of modern electric vehicles, including Tesla cars. This indicates the device's long service life and high energy density.

The device has a capacity of 10,000 mAh and supports fast charging at 45 W. It is also compatible with PD 3.0 and SCP protocols, allowing for the efficient charging of not only smartphones but also tablets and some laptops. The power bank itself is recharged at 30 W.

Innovative Construction and Durability

To enhance user convenience, Sharge engineers have integrated a 60 cm Type-C cable into the device. This cable extends from the body via a special mechanism and retracts back after use. According to the manufacturer, this mechanism can withstand 30,000 extensions, meaning the device is extremely durable for daily active use.

Furthermore, the device is equipped with a 1.14-inch color LCD screen. This 240 x 135 pixel display shows critical information in real-time, such as charge level, current, voltage, and remaining charging time. Such functionality allows the user to have full control over the process.

The device weighs only 235 grams, making it a convenient companion for travel and daily commutes. In addition to the built-in cable, there are additional USB-A and USB-C ports, allowing multiple gadgets to be charged simultaneously.

In the Uzbekistan market, Sharge brand products are becoming popular for their transparent design and quality. The fact that the new model is equipped with elements meeting automotive industry standards is expected to further increase its competitiveness in the market.

ShargePower BankTechnologyGadgetBattery
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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