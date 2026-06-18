Apple Shifts to Unexpected Strategy: First Details of iPhone Air 2 Revealed

Apple Corporation is planning to fundamentally change its traditional presentation schedule to strengthen its position in the smartphone market and maintain stable sales dynamics throughout the year. According to recent information shared by Bloomberg, the company has begun work on the second generation of the ultra-slim iPhone Air model. Developed under project code V62, this device is expected to address the main shortcomings of its predecessor. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The most significant update for the new generation iPhone Air 2 smartphone relates to its camera system. While the first-generation Air model is said to be limited to a single main camera, engineers plan to include an additional ultra-wide-angle module in the second generation. This will help users avoid having to choose between a slim design and high-quality photography capabilities.

Technical Specifications and Autonomy

Another important aspect of the device is its power consumption and operating time. Apple engineers aim to significantly increase the autonomy of the iPhone Air 2 model. However, due to the ultra-slim chassis, expanding battery capacity is a complex task. Therefore, the primary focus will be on the new energy-efficient A20 Pro chip and software optimization. According to reports, this processor will be built on the same platform as future flagship iPhone models.

The iPhone Air 2 will maintain the style of its predecessor in terms of design, but the layout of internal components will be further improved. According to ixbt.com, Apple is reviewing its product release timelines. The company may now abandon the habit of presenting all new smartphones simultaneously in the autumn.

New Marketing Strategy

According to the new plan, Apple will split device presentations into two stages. In the autumn, only the highest-tier flagships — iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the company's first foldable smartphone — will be showcased. Approximately six months later, in the spring of 2027, the affordable iPhone 18 and the updated iPhone Air 2 will go on sale.

This strategy allows Apple to distribute revenue more evenly throughout the year. Additionally, through this method, the company aims to compete more effectively with its main rival, Samsung. The South Korean giant has already been presenting its flagship models (Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series) in different seasons of the year for several years.

This news is also of great importance for the Uzbekistan market. Typically, spring presentations serve to revitalize the market during periods when interest in new products declines. The iPhone Air 2, with its elegant design and modern technical specifications, is expected to become popular among users who value style and compactness.