Blue Origin Sets New Space Record: BE-7 Engine Runs for 41 Minutes

·26·Technology
Blue Origin Sets New Space Record: BE-7 Engine Runs for 41 Minutes

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has achieved a massive technological breakthrough in space exploration. The company's BE-7 rocket engine set an absolute record among liquid-fueled turbopump engines, running continuously for 2,500 seconds (over 41 minutes) during testing. This success is a critical step for NASA's upcoming lunar exploration missions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Blue Origin head Dave Limp, the engine operated stably at a thrust of 10,000 pounds-force (approximately 4.5 tons) during the tests. This result proves not only technological stability but also the durability of next-generation spacecraft. This record was extensively covered by the ixbt.com publication.

Space Shuttle Record Surpassed

It is worth noting that the previous record belonged to the RS-25 engine of the famous Space Shuttle system. In tests conducted in 1988, this engine ran for 2,017 seconds. Drawing on past experience, Blue Origin engineers succeeded in improving this figure by nearly 8 minutes, demonstrating how far modern engineering has advanced.

The BE-7 engine is expected to be a core part of the Blue Moon lunar lander in the future. Although continuous operation for 41 minutes may not be required during real missions, such extreme tests are necessary to verify the reliability of the design. This process provides engineers with valuable data on the engine's behavior under maximum loads.

The most difficult stages for rocket engines are typically startup, shutdown, and thrust modulation. Operating in a stable mode reduces component wear thanks to the regenerative cooling system. Nevertheless, running steadily for 2,500 seconds indicates that the engine's thermal management and fuel delivery systems are flawless.

The Blue Moon program is being implemented in cooperation with NASA and will handle the delivery of cargo and crews for lunar colonization. The Blue Origin team views this record as the beginning of a new era in the space industry. The company's management expressed gratitude to all engineers who contributed to this achievement in their announcement.

This achievement also holds scientific significance for countries like Uzbekistan, where interest in space technologies is growing. Such global technological races serve to lower the cost of space flights and increase safety levels.

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Abror Shuhratov
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