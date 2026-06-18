Tesla Cars to Remember Driver's Parking Habits

·17·Technology
Tesla Cars to Remember Driver's Parking Habits

Tesla has announced the next significant update for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. According to CEO Elon Musk, electric vehicles will now not only perform autonomous driving but will also be able to analyze and remember the driver's personal parking preferences. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

This innovation is aimed at minimizing driver intervention in vehicle control. Currently, the FSD system attempts to occupy the first available spot upon reaching the destination, which often does not align with the driver's plan. The new feature ensures the car stops exactly where the owner prefers.

AI Learns Driver Habits

As Elon Musk explained, the system analyzes the driver's previous actions. For example, if you prefer to stop behind an office building or in front of a specific gate at home, Tesla will choose that exact spot next time. This eliminates the need for the driver to take the wheel at the final stage.

According to ixbt.com, the Tesla CEO emphasized that the parking process upon arrival is currently the primary reason for human intervention in the FSD system. Drivers prefer a convenient and familiar spot over a random one chosen by the system.

Harmony of Safety and Convenience

According to Musk, serious interventions from a safety perspective are very rare, but aspects related to convenience still need improvement. With future updates, Tesla electric vehicles will learn to stop more precisely in the following locations:

  • Private home garage or yard;
  • Regular spot around the workplace or office building;
  • Specific drop-off points at schools and kindergartens;
  • Preferred sections of multi-story shopping malls.
This technology is an important step toward bringing Tesla cars to a fully autonomous level. Given the growing interest in Tesla electric vehicles in the Uzbekistan market, such smart software features are expected to significantly simplify the driving process for local users as well.

So far, the exact release date of this update has not been disclosed, but it is expected to be introduced as part of the next major versions of the FSD system. Through this, Tesla aims to take not only technical capabilities but also user experience (UX) to a new level.

TeslaElon MuskFSDTechnologyElectric Vehicle
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