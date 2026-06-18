NASA Selects Eric Schmidt's Relativity Space for Mars Exploration

·32·Technology
NASA Selects Eric Schmidt's Relativity Space for Mars Exploration

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has chosen an unexpected partner for a new mission to explore the Red Planet. Relativity Space, backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, has signed a contract with NASA. According to the agreement, the private company must launch a set of scientific instruments to study the Mars atmosphere and deliver them to the planet's orbit. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

As part of this mission, named Aeolus, four specialized devices will be sent to Mars orbit. They will monitor dust storms, wind speeds, and temperature changes on a global scale daily. According to TechCrunch, this data will be crucial for creating safe conditions for future landers and even astronauts landing on the Martian surface.

Competition with SpaceX and a New Model

This project is part of NASA's strategy to collaborate with the private sector. Previously, the agency signed similar contracts with SpaceX for cargo transport to the International Space Station and with Firefly Aerospace for the development of a lunar lander. In this model, the government agency is responsible for the scientific component, while the private company provides low-cost infrastructure.

For Relativity Space, this is both a massive opportunity and a serious challenge. By 2028, the company must not only design the spacecraft carrying the Aeolus instruments but also complete the construction of a new rocket to launch it into space. While NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasized that this partnership will increase research speed and reduce costs, the financial value of the project has not yet been disclosed.

3D Printing Technology and Risk

Relativity Space was founded in 2015 by former engineers from SpaceX and Blue Origin. The company's main advantage is its attempt to produce rockets more cheaply and quickly using 3D printing technology. However, the company's first Terran-1 rocket failed during a test flight in 2023. Following this, Eric Schmidt acquired a controlling stake in the company and began leading it.

Experts believe that NASA is taking a certain risk with this partnership. Relativity has not yet proven that its Terran R rocket can successfully launch and reach orbit. In the history of the space industry, there have been cases where some startups working with NASA went bankrupt or their landers crashed on the lunar surface.

Nevertheless, Eric Schmidt's financial power and technological ambitions could make the company a worthy competitor to SpaceX. If the 2028 mission is successful, Relativity Space is expected to become a leader not only in collecting scientific data but also in establishing commercial data centers in space.

NASAMarsRelativity SpaceEric SchmidtSpaceX
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