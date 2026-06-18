SpaceX Ready for New Flight: Water System Tested at Starship Pad

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has completed another important step in the development of its most powerful rocket, the Starship project. At the Starbase spaceport in Texas, the water system designed for heat dissipation and flame suppression at Pad 2 was successfully tested. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to NASASpaceflight broadcast reports, huge streams of water were shot out under high pressure from the base of the launch pad during the test. This system serves to reduce extreme temperatures and dampen shock waves generated when the rocket engines ignite. When the water streams collide with the Raptor engine flames, they create thick clouds of steam, protecting the infrastructure from melting.

Experts note that this is the fourth such check carried out after the 12th flight of the Starship project. The stable operation of the system is of decisive importance in ensuring the safety of future missions, as Starship, considered the largest rocket in the world, exerts unprecedented pressure on the launch pad with its dozens of engines.

Future plans and orbital flight prospects

According to SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell, the scenario for the next 12th flight will largely repeat the Flight 12 experiment. However, company engineers are improving technical indicators with each attempt. The most interesting news is that the 14th flight is expected to be the first full orbital flight in Starship history.

Currently, SpaceX is active not only in Texas but also at Cape Canaveral in Florida. There, the installation process of the Mechazilla tower, which has the ability to "catch" giant rockets in mid-air, has begun. This technology will take the efficiency of reusing the rocket's first stage to a new level.

These tests are part of SpaceX's global strategy for flights to Mars and the colonization of the Moon. The success of the Starship project could significantly reduce the cost of space access not only for private astronautics but for all humanity. Currently, engineers are performing final tuning of all systems.