Elon Musk: Grok AI to Create Full-Length Movies by 2026

·6·Technology
Elon Musk: Grok AI to Create Full-Length Movies by 2026

World-famous billionaire and technology leader Elon Musk predicts revolutionary changes in the film industry. The Grok AI model, developed by his xAI company, will be capable of generating full-length feature films without human intervention within the next two years. The entrepreneur announced this on his X (formerly Twitter) social media page. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

This sensational statement followed a trailer created for the "Odyssey" epic presented by the xAI team. This video clip, created using the Grok Imagine Video 1.5 model, is based on Homer's famous work and demonstrates AI's immense potential in visual content creation. The clip, lasting over two minutes, consists of 36 different scenes designed in the style of 1970s Hollywood cinema.

A New Era in Cinema Art

The presented trailer features battle scenes, close-ups of characters, and complex cinematographic compositions. Most surprisingly, no traditional filming processes, actors, or sets were used to create this video. All frames were generated from scratch by the neural network. Experts note that the film aesthetics and classic editing style of that era are very clearly reflected in the video.

Elon Musk briefly commented on this demonstration, stating, "Full-length movies will appear by the end of next year." This is a much bolder deadline than previous forecasts, as the billionaire had previously stated that high-quality movies created by Grok would be presented in 2027. Now, the pace of technological development is expected to accelerate this process.

Competition and the Technological Race

Currently, the Grok model is in serious competition with OpenAI's Sora or the visual generation systems being developed by Google. The xAI project aims to stand out through its openness and readiness to collaborate with film studios. If Musk's plans come true, directors in the future will be able to create complex plot films using only text commands (prompts).

This news is also of great importance for Uzbek users and local content creators. While Grok and similar models currently work perfectly primarily in English, their multilingual capabilities are expected to expand in the coming years. This could open the way for creating national content with high-quality visual effects even with a low budget in the future.

According to ixbt.com, such rapid development of AI is causing various debates in Hollywood. While actors and screenwriters fear losing their jobs, Elon Musk views this technology not as a limitation to creativity, but as a tool that takes it to a new level. The end of 2026 is expected to be a true period of testing for the film industry.

Elon MuskGrokArtificial IntelligencexAITechnology
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