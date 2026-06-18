An AI 'closed club': The US and the EU are forming a new alliance

·34·Technology
An AI 'closed club': The US and the EU are forming a new alliance

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is becoming a new tool of global politics. The US and European countries are discussing a special mechanism that gives priority to close allies in the use of the most advanced AI models. In practice, this initiative means the formation of a closed system that creates exclusive opportunities for "trusted partners." This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

This strategic move comes at a time when Washington's policy on AI exports is tightening. In particular, concerns in the tech world have intensified after the Donald Trump administration imposed restrictions on the most powerful models from Anthropic. Now, the right to use the latest developments may become directly dependent on a country's geopolitical status.

Security and foreign policy pressure

The discussions were prompted by restrictions on the supply of high-power models like Mythos and Fable from Anthropic to foreign customers. According to Ixbt.com, these measures were taken for national security reasons, specifically due to the discovery of vulnerabilities that could allow users to bypass built-in system restrictions. However, many analysts view this as a tool for exerting technological pressure.

The concept of "trusted partnership" was reviewed during the G7 summit between US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and European diplomats. According to the plan, access to frontier-level (highest stage) models will be granted only to countries recognized as close allies of Washington. This could lead to technological inequality in the global market.

Technological giants and Europe's response

Not only politicians but also industry leaders are participating in the negotiations. In particular, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI head Sam Altman are expected to be actively involved in these processes. The European Commission has demanded a clear explanation from Washington regarding the imposed restrictions. Commission Vice-President Henna Virkkunen emphasized that the measures should not be discriminatory.

In the current situation, Europe is also trying to ensure its technological independence. Although European companies are lagging behind giants like OpenAI or Google, Brussels is increasing investments in the development of its own AI technologies. This is part of a strategy to reduce dependence on US developments.

Even within the US, these restrictions have faced criticism. The SIIA association, which brings together giants like Apple, Amazon, and Google, warned that export restrictions could harm the global spread of American technology. Today, AI has become an integral part of not only the economy but also national security, turning the world into a new field of technological competition.

Artificial IntelligenceUSAOpenAITechnologyAnthropic
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Abror Shuhratov
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