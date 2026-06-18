Production of PCBs for Local TV Set-Top Boxes Completed in Russia

·4·Technology
Production of PCBs for Local TV Set-Top Boxes Completed in Russia

The production of the first batch of printed circuit boards (PCBs) for local TV set-top boxes has been successfully completed at the Digital Television Systems (TsTS) production site in Russia. Under this project, carried out by order of the Imaqliq company, 8,000 compact G-Box S boards were produced. This step is seen as an important milestone in the development of import-substituting technologies in the neighboring country's electronics industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the company, all products have passed the full production cycle. This process includes surface and through-hole mounting, as well as mandatory technical tests. The installation of devices into casings and final assembly are scheduled to be carried out by the customer company's own resources.

High technological complexity and quality control

Yegor Makeyev, Commercial Director of TsTS, noted that despite their small size, G-Box S boards are technically quite complex products. In particular, working with BGA chips requires special attention and high precision. The soldering quality of such components cannot be checked with the naked eye, which is why a special X-ray inspection system was used at the plant.

The Imaqliq G-Box S.100 TV set-top box line is a local solution designed for IPTV and OTT networks. These devices are said to have sufficient technical potential to compete with foreign analogs on the market. According to ixbt.com, this technology has been included in the Russian industrial register and registered in state catalogs.

The technical specifications of the devices may vary depending on the customer's requirements and the operating system used. Specifically, the set-top boxes are expected to be equipped with the following components:

  • Modern processors of various capacities;
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless communication modules;
  • Variable RAM and SSD/storage capacity depending on needs.

In the Uzbekistan market, demand for IPTV and OTT services has also been increasing in recent years. Devices like these produced in Russia could potentially enter Central Asian markets, including as an alternative for our country's providers, within the framework of regional exports. Currently, local users mainly use Android set-top boxes manufactured in China.

The success of this project contributes not only to the finished product but also to the growth of local experience in assembling complex electronic components. The use of high-tech methods such as X-ray inspection guarantees the long-term durability and reliability of the produced electronics.

TechnologyRussiaTV Set-Top BoxImaqliqElectronics
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