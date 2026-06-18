The Chinese tech giant Honor has expanded its international model lineup with the new Honor 600 Smart smartphone. The main highlight of this device is its unprecedented battery capacity and high level of protection. The new model is recognized as the smartphone with the largest power source in the brand's global assortment. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Honor 600 Smart model is equipped with a massive 7700 mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, this capacity allows for 28 hours of continuous video playback or up to 93 hours of autonomous operation in various scenarios. Additionally, the smartphone supports 45 W fast charging technology, which helps refill the large battery in a short time.

Durable Body and High-Level Protection

The smartphone stands out not only for its battery but also for its durability. Honor engineers designed the device's body to withstand falls from a height of 2.5 meters onto a hard surface. Furthermore, it is dust and water-resistant according to the IP68 standard, allowing it to remain underwater at a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Technically, the Honor 600 Smart falls into the mid-range category. It features a 6.87-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1592 x 720 pixels. Inside, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset supporting 5G networks, allowing users to fully utilize modern communication speeds.

Regarding memory, the smartphone has 4 GB of RAM (expandable via RAM Turbo technology) and 128 GB of internal storage. According to ixbt.com, the main camera consists of a 50 megapixel sensor, although detailed information about additional modules has not yet been disclosed.

AI and Multimedia Capabilities

Following modern trends, the Honor 600 Smart features a dedicated button on the body for quick access to AI functions. Additionally, the device is equipped with stereo speakers whose volume can be boosted up to 400 percent via a special mode. This feature is very useful for watching videos or listening to music in noisy environments.

The new model has appeared on the official Honor France website with a "coming soon" status. The smartphone is offered in black and silver colors. While the official price has not yet been announced, it is expected to generate significant interest in markets like Uzbekistan, where mobile connectivity and autonomy are crucial.