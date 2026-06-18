Honor Unveils Honor 600 Smart Smartphone with Record-Breaking Battery

·24·Technology
Honor Unveils Honor 600 Smart Smartphone with Record-Breaking Battery

The Chinese tech giant Honor has expanded its international model lineup with the new Honor 600 Smart smartphone. The main highlight of this device is its unprecedented battery capacity and high level of protection. The new model is recognized as the smartphone with the largest power source in the brand's global assortment. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Honor 600 Smart model is equipped with a massive 7700 mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, this capacity allows for 28 hours of continuous video playback or up to 93 hours of autonomous operation in various scenarios. Additionally, the smartphone supports 45 W fast charging technology, which helps refill the large battery in a short time.

Durable Body and High-Level Protection

The smartphone stands out not only for its battery but also for its durability. Honor engineers designed the device's body to withstand falls from a height of 2.5 meters onto a hard surface. Furthermore, it is dust and water-resistant according to the IP68 standard, allowing it to remain underwater at a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Technically, the Honor 600 Smart falls into the mid-range category. It features a 6.87-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1592 x 720 pixels. Inside, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset supporting 5G networks, allowing users to fully utilize modern communication speeds.

Regarding memory, the smartphone has 4 GB of RAM (expandable via RAM Turbo technology) and 128 GB of internal storage. According to ixbt.com, the main camera consists of a 50 megapixel sensor, although detailed information about additional modules has not yet been disclosed.

AI and Multimedia Capabilities

Following modern trends, the Honor 600 Smart features a dedicated button on the body for quick access to AI functions. Additionally, the device is equipped with stereo speakers whose volume can be boosted up to 400 percent via a special mode. This feature is very useful for watching videos or listening to music in noisy environments.

The new model has appeared on the official Honor France website with a "coming soon" status. The smartphone is offered in black and silver colors. While the official price has not yet been announced, it is expected to generate significant interest in markets like Uzbekistan, where mobile connectivity and autonomy are crucial.

HonorSmartphoneTechnologyBatterySnapdragon
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

China Becomes Absolute Global Leader in Offshore Wind EnergyChina Becomes Absolute Global Leader in Offshore Wind EnergyToday, 13:59China Growing Rice in Space: A Key Step for Moon and Mars MissionsChina Growing Rice in Space: A Key Step for Moon and Mars MissionsToday, 13:55Adobe Integrates AI Assistant into Premiere, Illustrator, and InDesignAdobe Integrates AI Assistant into Premiere, Illustrator, and InDesignToday, 13:30Russia Completes Tests for First High-Speed Railway LineRussia Completes Tests for First High-Speed Railway LineToday, 13:26Russia's New UTS-800 Trainer Aircraft Prepares for Maiden FlightRussia's New UTS-800 Trainer Aircraft Prepares for Maiden FlightToday, 13:22New Expedition to the International Space Station: Crew Members Undergo Final ExamsNew Expedition to the International Space Station: Crew Members Undergo Final ExamsToday, 12:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released