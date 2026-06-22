Mach Industries, Founded by MIT Student, Conquers Military Tech Market

Ethan Thornton, who left MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), one of the most prestigious universities in the US, at the age of 19, is now attempting to revolutionize the defense industry. His startup, Mach Industries, quickly attracted investor attention and raised $300 million in a Series C funding round this month. The company's total valuation is currently estimated at $1.8 billion. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Thornton's journey began by creating hydrogen systems in a simple garage. Although initial attempts failed, he shifted his focus to drones and unmanned systems. According to TechCrunch, Mach Industries is currently working on six major weapons programs simultaneously. This fundamentally differs from the strategy of traditional startups that prefer to focus on a single product.

Creative Approach and Strategic Advantage

According to Ethan Thornton, the US cannot compete with China in terms of production volume, so the main emphasis must be on creativity and speed of bringing products to market. Citing the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, he emphasizes that being the first to implement new technology is more important than numerical superiority. Mach Industries is currently working on the following projects:

A vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) strike aircraft;

A long-range anti-ship missile;

Two specialized systems operating in the stratosphere;

An affordable surface-to-air device designed to neutralize drones;

A 40-foot maritime logistics and strike vessel.

The company's latest project is a 40-foot vessel for the naval fleet, capable of carrying 1,000 pounds (approximately 450 kg) of cargo over a distance of more than 1,000 miles. This is a major leap for Mach Industries, as the largest device the company had previously created was only 13 feet long.

Thornton notes that the main problem in the defense industry is not just assembling ready-made platforms, but the components and the supply chain. Therefore, Mach Industries has started producing not only finished drones but also jet engines and rocket motors. The company's $50 million acquisition of rocket motor manufacturer Exquadrum in May is part of this strategy.

The company currently holds 13 government contracts, most of which are in the testing phase. Thornton plans to move three major programs into mass production by the end of the year. This means producing hundreds of thousands of weapons instead of hundreds of units per month. While competitors like Shield AI or Saronic have achieved high capitalization by focusing on a single direction, Mach Industries believes that a versatile approach is the key to victory.