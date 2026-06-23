A New Era in Hollywood: Google and A24 Studio Partner on AI

·40·Technology
A New Era in Hollywood: Google and A24 Studio Partner on AI

A strategic partnership has been established between tech giant Google and A24, a studio considered a leader in independent film production. Under this agreement, Google is investing approximately 75 million dollars to deeper integrate AI technologies into the film industry. This step is expected to be a significant turning point at a time when debates over the use of neural networks in Hollywood are intensifying. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, this investment project involves not only financial support but also the creation of specialized digital tools for filmmakers. A24 studio, known for successful projects such as "Backrooms" and "Marty Supreme", now plans to optimize filming and editing processes using Google technologies.

Technology that does not replace creators

Currently, many major Hollywood studios are cautious about generative AI. The main reasons are concerns over copyright and the possibility of AI replacing creative staff. However, Google and A24 have chosen a different path: the tools they develop are aimed at simplifying the work of directors and cinematographers, not replacing them.

One of the most important clauses of the agreement relates to the protection of copyright. According to it, Google will not gain access to A24 studio's extensive library of films and series. This ensures that existing intellectual property will not be used without permission to train neural networks.

The project involves collaboration with the studio's star roster, including famous actor Timothée Chalamet and director Kane Parsons. The experience of these figures will help test new technologies in practice and adapt them to the requirements of cinematic art.

This news is also significant for Uzbek cinema enthusiasts and industry professionals. Such technological changes in world cinema will soon become global standards. The entry of platforms like Google into the film industry could reduce film production costs and take the quality of visual effects to a new level in the future.

In conclusion, the alliance between Google and A24 will become a testing ground for defining the role of AI in art. If this partnership proves successful, other major studios are likely to change their conservative views on the use of neural networks.

GoogleA24Artificial IntelligenceHollywoodTechnology
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