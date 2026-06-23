AI and Video: Fika Jobs is Revolutionizing the Recruitment Process

·5·Technology
AI and Video: Fika Jobs is Revolutionizing the Recruitment Process

In today's labor market, the process of submitting a resume and waiting for a response has often become an inefficient and opaque stage. The Stockholm-based startup Fika Jobs has introduced a new platform that conducts video interviews using AI agents to solve this problem. In its initial development stage, the project successfully raised $4 million in investment. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Fika Jobs platform resembles a unique blend of traditional LinkedIn and entertaining TikTok formats. Here, candidates present themselves through short video profiles instead of dry text-based resumes. According to TechCrunch, the funds raised are aimed at improving the platform, expanding the team, and making a large-scale global debut by the end of this year.

How does the conversation with AI agents work?

For job seekers, the process begins by linking their LinkedIn profile to the platform. Then, an AI powered by the Gemini model developed by Google analyzes the candidate's experience and generates tailored questions. The candidate undergoes a video interview with the AI agent lasting approximately 10 minutes.

Once the interview is over, the system automatically extracts the most important answers into short video clips and places them on the candidate's profile. The main advantage of this system is that the user does not need to re-apply for every new vacancy. Employers can easily find suitable specialists from a database of ready-made video profiles.

Aspects more important than a resume

Startup founders Jacob and Alexander Dubua were inspired by the challenges they faced during their previous projects. According to them, many talented candidates' resumes do not attract attention, yet their passion and potential are immediately apparent in live communication. "Data on paper cannot fully reveal a person's communication skills and character," says Jacob Dubua.

Unlike other competitors in the market, Fika Jobs is not just a screening tool for the employer, but also a space for candidates to showcase their personality. This is expected to be particularly useful for young professionals starting their careers and those looking to change their field.

The Uzbekistan labor market has also seen digital transformation in recent years. The popularity of platforms like Fika Jobs allows local HR specialists to determine not only the technical skills of candidates but also their cultural fit from the very first stage. This significantly saves recruitment costs and time.

Fika JobsArtificial IntelligenceStartupHR TechGoogle Gemini
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