Mark Zuckerberg Enters Prediction Markets: Meta Preparing New Arena Project

·4·Technology
Mark Zuckerberg Enters Prediction Markets: Meta Preparing New Arena Project

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is showing serious interest in a new direction — prediction markets — in order to further expand the social network ecosystem. According to The New York Times, the billionaire has authorized the development of a separate mobile app within the company called "Arena". This project's operating principle resembles the recently popularized Polymarket platform. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The "Arena" project is expected to operate independently from other social networks within Meta. Nevertheless, platforms like Facebook and Instagram may serve as tools to direct users to the new app. Although the project currently has experimental status, Zuckerberg has designated it as one of the company's top priorities.

Virtual points and game mechanics

Interestingly, Arena will not provide the ability to bet real money in its initial stage. Instead, users collect virtual points for correctly predicting the development of certain events. While this approach makes the platform resemble a video game, experts believe that the possibility of introducing real money funds may be added to the system in the future.

Prediction markets have experienced massive global financial growth over the past year. For example, trading volume on platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi reached tens of billions of dollars by April of this year. Such success is not leaving other tech giants indifferent. In particular, the X social network, managed by Elon Musk, established a partnership with Polymarket last year.

Legal issues and contradictions

However, this field is associated not only with profit but also with serious legal disputes. Some US states have sued prediction markets, accusing them of violating gambling laws. Additionally, cases of profiting from predictions using insider information are being observed. For example, investigations involving former military personnel and politician George Santos regarding information about an operation against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro serve as an example.

For Meta, the Arena project is not only a way to attract new users but also a convenient field to test its capabilities in AI and data analysis. For Uzbek users, such platforms could become an interactive way to monitor global political and economic processes in the future. So far, Meta has not disclosed the official launch date of this project.

MetaMark ZuckerbergArenaPolymarketTechnology
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