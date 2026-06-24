Honor Smartphones to Get Secret Feature of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

·43·Technology
Honor Smartphones to Get Secret Feature of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

China's Honor is working on implementing a new technology in its smartphones to protect user private data from prying eyes. We are talking about the Privacy Display feature, which is expected to debut in Samsung's next flagship — the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This technology provides screen privacy at the hardware level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

According to well-known insider Digital Chat Station, Honor is currently testing displays with this technology. The main task of the Privacy Display feature is to artificially limit the screen's viewing angles. This prevents third parties from viewing the content on the device from the side.

Advantages and problems of the new technology

Currently, smartphone users are forced to use various protective films to maintain privacy. However, such solutions often degrade image quality and negatively affect screen brightness. The hardware-level solution being tested by Honor should ensure security while preserving image quality.

Nevertheless, the insider notes that the image quality of these new screens produced in China remains questionable for now. Experts recommend waiting to see how much the quality indicators improve before mass production begins. If the tests are successful, Honor may introduce this innovation in its future flagships.

According to ixbt.com, Samsung also plans to supply its Privacy Display screens to other manufacturers by the end of 2028. This indicates a high demand for personal data security among major market participants.

What is expected from Honor flagships?

So far, it has not been officially announced which specific Honor model will be the first to have this feature. It is speculated that the new technology is likely to appear in the brand's top-tier device — the Honor Magic 9 Pro. This aligns with Samsung's strategy of implementing this feature only in the Galaxy S26 Ultra flagship.

As a reminder, Honor recently introduced its affordable Honor X80 Pro Max model. This device attracted much attention with its $290 price, a massive 11,000 mAh battery, and IP69K protection. Now, the company is focusing its attention on the high-tech flagship segment.

Digital Chat Station has previously accurately predicted the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones, as well as the equipping of the Realme GT 7 Pro model with Samsung screens. Therefore, information about this technological race between Honor and Samsung is being taken seriously by industry experts.

HonorSamsungGalaxy S26 UltraSmartphoneTechnology
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