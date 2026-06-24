Fujifilm Introduces New Instax Wide 400: Analog Photos in a Wider Format

·30·Technology
Fujifilm Introduces New Instax Wide 400: Analog Photos in a Wider Format

In an era of rapid development in digital technologies and AI, interest in analog photography remains strong. Fujifilm has updated its popular line of instant cameras by introducing the Instax Wide 400 model. This device offers not only nostalgia for retro enthusiasts but also modern conveniences. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

According to ixbt.com, the new Instax Wide 400 model stands out for its simplicity and expanded frame format. The device prints photos measuring 62x99 mm, which is nearly twice as large as the popular Instax Mini format. Such a wide format is particularly useful for group photos and landscape photography.

Simplicity and Ease of Use

The camera operates on the "point-and-shoot" principle, meaning it requires no special photographic knowledge or experience. There are no complex settings or menus. All processes, including the flash and focus distance, are managed automatically. This allows the user to simply choose the frame and press the button.

To turn on the device, simply rotate the lens counter-clockwise. The first turn enables the mode for shooting objects at close range (from 0.9 to 3 meters), while the second turn activates the mode intended for distant landscapes. Additionally, a special lens for macro shots is included in the kit.

Image Quality and Technical Aspects

In conditions with sufficient light, the Instax Wide 400 delivers photos with bright colors and high detail. However, the device's simplicity also brings some limitations. For example, in low-light areas or places with extremely high contrast (e.g., dark trees against a sunny sky), details may become slightly blurred. Since the exposure is fully automatic, the user cannot adjust the light manually.

A small indicator showing the number of remaining frames is located on the back panel of the camera. The cartridge installation process has also been maximally simplified, allowing for error-free placement using special guide lines. The camera body is sturdy and equipped with a reliable locking system.

In the Uzbekistan market, Instax series cameras are also very popular among youth and travelers. The new Wide 400 model, with its wide format, is expected to be a great choice for weddings, family events, and travels. Currently, the international market price of the device is estimated at around 175 dollars.

FujifilmInstax Wide 400GadgetTechnologyCamera
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