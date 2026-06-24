NVIDIA Proposes Cooling AI Servers With 55°C Hot Water

As AI technologies evolve, the energy consumption and environmental impact of data centers are becoming a global problem. NVIDIA has proposed an unexpected solution, introducing a liquid cooling system using hot water designed for the new generation of Rubin chips. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the uniqueness of the new technology is that it uses a higher temperature liquid instead of traditional chilled water. The system employs a mixture consisting of 75 percent water and 25 percent propylene glycol. The liquid enters the loop at approximately 45°C and leaves at 55°C after absorbing heat from the servers.

A Future Without Chillers: Energy Efficiency

Typically, data centers use massive and energy-intensive chiller units to cool water. In some cases, such cooling systems can account for up to 40 percent of the center's total energy consumption. The method proposed by NVIDIA allows for the elimination of such complex and expensive equipment.

Company specialists emphasize that a system operating with 55°C hot water is capable of efficiently dissipating heat simply by circulating external air. Additional cooling devices may only be required in extremely hot regions where the air temperature consistently exceeds 45°C. This allows for significant energy savings for a large part of the year, even in regions with hot climates like Uzbekistan.

According to industry analysts, increasing the operating temperature of the cooling system by just 1°C reduces energy costs by an average of 4 percent. NVIDIA's approach promises to improve this metric several times over. The advantages of the system include:

Drastic reduction in electricity consumption;

Saving water resources;

Lowering the cost of constructing and maintaining data centers;

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions into the environment.

Since AI servers operate at extremely high power, managing the heat they generate remains one of the biggest hurdles for tech giants today. This innovation from NVIDIA not only increases technical efficiency but also serves to reduce the ecological burden. Such solutions are expected to become the primary standard ensuring the stable operation of Rubin and subsequent generations of supercomputers.