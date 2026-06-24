NASA and Boeing in Turmoil: Starliner Flight Delayed Again

·27·Technology
NASA and Boeing in Turmoil: Starliner Flight Delayed Again

NASA, the US space exploration agency, and the Boeing Corporation are working to resolve serious technical malfunctions in the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. However, according to recent data, the next flight of this ship has been postponed indefinitely. This is seen as a serious blow to Boeing's competitiveness with SpaceX in the space industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to SpaceNews, citing the NASA Safety Advisory Panel, the new mission may take place in at least a year. Although specialists have succeeded in eliminating many deficiencies identified during previous flights, several fundamental problems still await a solution. This increases concerns regarding the spacecraft's safety.

Engine Malfunction and Overheating Issues

Currently, the issue causing the most concern for engineers is the unreliability of the engines in the spacecraft's orientation system. It has been reported that cases of overheating are occurring in the units where these engines are installed. This specific technical barrier is the main factor halting preparations for the Starliner-1 mission.

Initially, NASA planned to carry out an unmanned flight in the spring of 2026. However, technical analyses showed that the designated schedule needs to be revised. Although no official launch date has been announced yet, advisory panel representatives cautiously estimate the flight probability as "during next year or slightly later".

The success of the Starliner project is of strategic importance for the US. Currently, only the Crew Dragon ship from Elon Musk's SpaceX is used to deliver astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Once the Boeing ship becomes operational, it was intended to become America's second independent transport vehicle and ensure balance in space flights.

Such delays surrounding the project are damaging Boeing's reputation and increasing the costs of NASA's space programs. Specialists emphasize that each delay requires re-testing the ship's systems and implementing new technical solutions. The Starliner project remains one of the most complex and problematic projects on the way to space.

NASABoeingStarlinerSpaceSpaceX
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