Soyuz MS-29 Spacecraft Tested: Solar Panels Ready for Flight

Preparations for the next space mission at the Baikonur Cosmodrome have entered a critical phase. Russia's Soyuz MS-29 crewed transport spacecraft is successfully passing all necessary technical inspections and tests. This was reported by the press service of the Roskosmos state corporation. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

Currently, testing of the spacecraft's onboard power supply system, specifically the solar panels, has been completed. Specialists performed a critical operation called "control illumination" at the assembly and testing facility of Site 254 in Baikonur. This process is vital to guarantee the continuous operation of the spacecraft's power source in the complex conditions of space.

Technical Tests and Solar Energy Efficiency

During ground checks, the photoelectric cells of the Soyuz MS-29 solar panels were deployed in standard mode. Subsequently, high-power special lamps were used to direct light onto them. This test allowed for the precise measurement of the efficiency of converting light energy into electrical energy. Such a practice ensures that no unexpected malfunctions occur after the spacecraft reaches orbit.

Engineers also confirmed that each section of the photoelectric cells meets the specified standards. In open space, sunlight is the only reliable energy source, and the life support of the spacecraft's systems depends directly on the quality of these panels.

Next Stage and Flight Date

In the coming days, specialists will complete the installation of special equipment and gear in the spacecraft's descent module and orbital module. This process includes placing equipment necessary for the crew's daily needs in space and for scientific research.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, which will carry the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft into orbit, is scheduled for July 14, 2026. This mission is intended to deliver members of the 75th main expedition to the International Space Station (ISS). Previously, the state commission highly rated the level of preparation of the primary and backup crew members selected for this mission.

Since this flight will be launched from the largest cosmodrome in the region where Uzbekistan is located, it remains under the attention of local and international experts. Preparations at Baikonur continue according to a strict schedule.