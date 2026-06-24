Chinese tech giant Huawei continues to strengthen its position in the smartphone market. The company's latest flagship line — the Huawei Mate 80 series — has caused a real sensation in the market in a short time and is showing higher-than-expected sales results. This success testifies to the brand's recovering power both in its homeland and on the international stage. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to data from the RDObservation analytical agency, total shipments of the Huawei Mate 80 series have already surpassed the 7 million unit mark. By the end of the 24th week of 2026 (June 8–14), the number of devices sold was 6.97 million. Given the current growth dynamics, experts emphasize that this figure has now risen well above 7 million.

Acceleration of Sales Pace

Notably, demand for the Huawei Mate 80 line is increasing over time rather than decreasing. Looking at the numbers, 198,400 smartphones were sold in the 22nd week, and this figure reached 211,400 in the 23rd week. By the 24th week, weekly sales volume reached nearly 270,000 units. Such a growth rate shows how popular the new flagships have become among users.

According to expert forecasts, if current rates are maintained and various discounts are announced in the coming months, the Mate 80 series is expected to sell 8–9 million units in total. In the most optimistic scenarios, this figure could approach the 10 million mark. This would be one of Huawei's most successful results in recent years.

Pricing Policy and Future Risks

However, this successful move may be influenced by changes in Huawei's pricing policy. The company announced that it will introduce price adjustments for its devices starting July 1. So far, there is no precise information on which specific models these changes will apply to, including whether the new Mate 80 series will be affected.

If the price of the new flagships increases, it may slightly dampen buyer interest and slow down the pace of sales. Nevertheless, Huawei maintains its position in the market with its innovative solutions and independent software. In the Uzbekistan market, Huawei flagships traditionally hold prestige among users who value high technology.

In conclusion, the Huawei Mate 80 series has become one of the company's most successful projects. According to ixbt.com, these smartphones are distinguished not only by their technical specifications but also by their flexibility in adapting to market conditions. The coming months will be of decisive importance for this series.