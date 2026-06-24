New Xiaomi Service: Battery Capacity Upgrades for Old Smartphones

Xiaomi Corporation has announced the expansion of an unexpected and useful initiative for its users. The company is launching a program to not only replace old batteries in previously manufactured smartphones but also to increase their capacity. This step allows users to significantly improve the autonomous operation time of their existing smartphone without purchasing a new device. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, this program will become available starting from the fourth quarter of 2026 for the brand's latest flagships — the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models. The uniqueness of this service is that service centers will install modern batteries with a higher energy capacity than the standard battery originally installed by the factory.

Extending the lifespan of smartphones

Currently, this service is being successfully tested in the Chinese market for Xiaomi 13 series smartphones. Company specialists note that in most cases, users are forced to switch to a new model not because of a decline in performance or camera quality, but specifically due to battery degradation (loss of charge capacity).

The new program effectively solves this problem. Although it has not yet been revealed what capacity the new batteries for the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will have, it is clear that this technology will slow down the process of moral obsolescence of the device. This, in turn, is also environmentally beneficial, helping to reduce the amount of electronic waste.

Furthermore, Xiaomi plans to continue holding special service promotions every month. Within these promotions, owners of certain models will be able to update their smartphone batteries at preferential and discounted prices. Such an approach is considered a strategic move aimed at increasing brand loyalty.

Prospects in the global market

So far, this program is only valid within China. The company has not provided official information on when it will introduce the service in other countries, including markets like Uzbekistan where Xiaomi products are very popular. However, tech experts expect that if the experience is successful, this practice will be implemented on a global scale.

The introduction of such a service is very relevant for Uzbek users as well. This is because Xiaomi brand smartphones hold leading positions in our country due to their price-quality ratio. If the possibility to replace a battery with a more powerful one at an official service center arises, it will also help maintain the value of devices in the secondary market (used smartphone sales).

In conclusion, with this step, Xiaomi is challenging the traditional "buy a new one every year" principle in the smartphone industry. By providing high-quality technical service to its customers, the company is enabling them to use their devices longer and more efficiently.