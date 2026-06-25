Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Design and Specifications Leaked

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to introduce its next premium smartwatch — the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. High-quality render images of the new device have appeared online. These leaks confirm not only the watch's appearance but also a number of its technical specifications. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the images of the new device were released by famous insider Evan Blass (Evleaks). Notably, Blass had previously announced his retirement from insider activities, but information about Samsung's new flagship brought him back. According to the renders, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 retains its distinctive square body with rounded corners, although elements characteristic of the Galaxy Watch Classic series are also visible in the design.

Design Changes and New Buttons

One of the biggest changes in the new model is the appearance of a digital scale from 1 to 12 around the round AMOLED display. This may indicate the return of the rotating bezel mechanism that many users have missed. While this information has not been officially confirmed, the design elements point in that direction.

Additionally, there are three physical buttons on the right side of the watch case, one of which is a bright orange Quick Button. This button allows the user to quickly launch various functions. According to the inscriptions on the back of the device, the watch will feature a 47 mm case, sapphire protective glass, an LTE communication module, GPS, and a 10 ATM water resistance system.

Technical Power and Presentation Date

According to preliminary data, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will run on the new generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. This will significantly increase the device's energy efficiency and speed. It is also expected that the watch will be equipped with an expanded battery with a capacity of 800 mAh, ensuring long-term operation without charging.

Samsung is expected to showcase its new products at an event in London on July 22. Along with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, the following devices are planned to be presented:

Smartwatches of the Galaxy Watch 9 series;

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra foldable phones;

Galaxy Z Flip 8 smartphone.

It is worth noting that Evan Blass is considered a reliable source who has previously released accurate information about many devices such as the Sony Xperia 5 II, Galaxy Note20, and Xiaomi 12 before their official presentations. These devices are expected to appear on the Uzbekistan market shortly after official sales begin.