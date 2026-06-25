Atom Electric Car Successfully Passes Crash Tests: Mass Production Imminent

·35·Technology
Atom Electric Car Successfully Passes Crash Tests: Mass Production Imminent

The Atom electric car, Russia's next-generation electric transport project, has successfully passed all necessary certification crash tests. According to the press service of the "Kama" joint-stock company, the completion of these tests means one of the most significant hurdles toward mass production and market launch has been overcome. Ixbt.com reports .

The testing processes were conducted at the "NAMI" Russian state scientific center proving ground. Specialists studied not only the safety level of the car but also its resource capabilities, climatic endurance, and anti-corrosion properties. According to Ixbt.com, two production samples were selected for testing, each undergoing checks in separate directions.

Structural Complexity and Safety Solutions

The first car underwent a frontal crash test simulating a collision at 56 km/h with 40% overlap of the front end. The second sample received a side impact using a 950 kg sled moving at 50 km/h. It is worth noting that the Atom electric car lacks a center pillar, and its doors open in opposite directions. This significantly complicates the structural issue of side-impact resistance.

According to engineers, due to the absence of a center pillar, the main load is distributed across the floor panels, sills, locks, roof, and the doors themselves. During the tests, the body frame, made of four types of steel and aluminum alloys, proved its strength. All systems operated in nominal mode during the impact: airbags and belts deployed within the specified time, and safety curtains fully covered the windows.

Technical Capabilities and Market Prospects

One of the most critical aspects is that even after a strong impact, the electric car's high-voltage system and battery pack maintained their integrity. This is a decisive factor for fire safety and passenger survival. The Atom electric car can travel up to 500 kilometers on a single charge and reaches 100 km/h in 8 seconds.

The new model is planned to be assembled at the "Moskvich" plant facilities. Initial announced prices are expected to start from 3 million rubles. With the growing demand for electric cars in the Uzbekistan market, this compact and modern model may also have regional export potential. The company is currently performing final adjustments to the production lines.

AtomElectric CarCrash TestTechnologyAutomotive
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