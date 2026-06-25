Microsoft Changes Its Mind: 8 GB RAM Found Sufficient for Windows 11

·29·Technology
Microsoft Changes Its Mind: 8 GB RAM Found Sufficient for Windows 11

Microsoft is updating its official recommendations regarding the technical requirements for stable operation of the Windows 11 operating system. The company now acknowledges that 8 GB of RAM is fully sufficient for daily tasks. This decision was made after prolonged debates among users and experts. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the tech giant has clearly split the requirements for Windows 11 and Copilot+ AI functions in its Surface device selection guide. According to this, 8 GB of RAM is sufficient for simple processes such as browsing, watching videos, reading, and using office applications.

However, Microsoft has kept the requirements higher for those who want to make extensive use of AI capabilities. To run functions belonging to the Copilot+ PC category, the computer must have at least 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. This is explained by the high resource demands of AI algorithms.

Marketing and user backlash

Interestingly, Microsoft had previously called 16 GB of RAM the minimum standard for modern computers. However, this statement caused backlash from many users, as a large part of the market still consists of laptops with 8 GB of memory. Following the criticism, the company was forced to delete the published article.

Currently, Microsoft continues to sell its Surface Laptop 13, Surface Pro 12, and some commercial Surface Laptop models with 8 GB of RAM. If the company had strictly set 16 GB as the mandatory standard, these products could have been seen as "obsolete" or "weak".

This news is also significant for the Uzbekistan market. This is because the majority of laptops sold in local stores are equipped with exactly 8 GB of RAM. Microsoft's new recommendation allows owners of such devices to work peacefully on Windows 11, with limitations only when using the latest AI functions.

Microsoft has officially declared 2026 as the "Year of AI PCs". Copilot capabilities are expected to expand further in the future, which will inevitably increase hardware requirements over time. For now, average users do not need to rush to upgrade their devices.

MicrosoftWindows 11CopilotTechnologySurface
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Unveils New Galaxy A27 5G: Snapdragon Chip and Long-Term SupportSamsung Unveils New Galaxy A27 5G: Snapdragon Chip and Long-Term SupportToday, 18:28New Lawsuit Over Tesla Autopilot System: Company Denies AllegationsNew Lawsuit Over Tesla Autopilot System: Company Denies AllegationsToday, 17:58Amazon Allocates $13 Billion for AI Infrastructure in IndiaAmazon Allocates $13 Billion for AI Infrastructure in IndiaToday, 17:29Samsung Prepares Unexpected Gift: Update Released for Galaxy S8 and Note 8Samsung Prepares Unexpected Gift: Update Released for Galaxy S8 and Note 8Today, 16:57No-Code Websites: Yandex Launches AI-Powered Vibecraft ServiceNo-Code Websites: Yandex Launches AI-Powered Vibecraft ServiceToday, 16:28Atom Electric Car Successfully Passes Crash Tests: Mass Production ImminentAtom Electric Car Successfully Passes Crash Tests: Mass Production ImminentToday, 15:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time