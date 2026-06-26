Important security update released for Samsung Galaxy S23 series

·39·Technology
Important security update released for Samsung Galaxy S23 series

South Korean tech giant Samsung has begun distributing the June security update for its last year's flagships — the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. This software update is aimed at significantly strengthening the devices' protection system and is of great importance in ensuring the security of users' personal data. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new firmware is currently available only for devices on the South Korean market, but it is expected to be released for other regions, specifically for users in Uzbekistan, in the coming days. The update is being distributed under the number S918NKSS8FZF1 and its size is approximately 445 MB.

45 fixes in the security system

The main feature of this update is that it eliminates 45 different vulnerabilities identified in previous software versions. These flaws could have allowed hackers to gain system access or steal user data. Samsung engineers have succeeded in improving the overall stability of the system and strengthening its resilience against cyberattacks.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models were initially launched with the Android 13 operating system and One UI 5.1 skin. The company promised four major Android updates for these devices, and this cycle is now approaching its final stages.

Software support prospects

Analysts note that after the release of the One UI 8.5 version based on Android 16 QPR2, major system updates for the Galaxy S23 series may stop. This means these flagships will likely not receive the One UI 9.0 interface based on Android 17. However, this is no reason for device owners to worry.

In accordance with its support policy, Samsung will continue to regularly release security patches even after major operating system updates cease. This ensures that the smartphones remain relevant and secure for several more years.

Galaxy S23 users in Uzbekistan are recommended to check for the update in the "Software update" section of the smartphone settings. To ensure stable operation of the device, it is always advisable to use official and latest versions.

SamsungGalaxy S23SmartphoneSecurityUpdate
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