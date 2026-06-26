Abnormal heatwaves across Europe have pushed demand for climate control technology to record levels. This situation is opening new market opportunities for leading Asian manufacturers, specifically Samsung Electronics, Midea, and Mitsubishi Electric. In regions where air conditioners were previously uncommon, cooling systems are now becoming a vital necessity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Samsung Electronics, sales volumes in major markets such as Italy, Spain, and France grew by double-digit figures in the first half of this year. Company experts attribute this dynamic to the prolonged summer heat season and a steady rise in average temperatures. Traditionally, cooling systems have been less common in Europe's old housing stock, which has led to the current surge in demand.

Market Shortages and Price Wars

China's Midea reported a real hype surrounding its PortaSplit model. In some sales channels, these devices are completely sold out, and on the secondary market, their prices are even higher than those of new units. The heatwave in the last two weeks of May accelerated sales to an unprecedented degree.

According to statistical data, air conditioner sales on e-commerce platforms in Germany increased by 37 percent in May compared to the same period last year. Delivery volumes to Spain and France exceeded last year's figures by 108 percent. These numbers indicate that European consumers are trying to adapt to climate change.

Installation Costs and Technical Complexities

Buying an air conditioner in Europe is only part of the problem. Ixbt.com reports that installing cooling systems in old buildings is technically complex and very expensive. Midea representatives noted that installation costs in European countries can exceed 1,000 euros, which is a heavier financial burden for many families than purchasing the equipment itself.

Compared to the situation in Uzbekistan, the situation in Europe appears much more complex. In Central Asia, and especially in our country, air conditioners have long been standard household appliances, and installation services are much cheaper and more common. In Europe, due to a shortage of qualified specialists and strict architectural regulations, customers are forced to wait weeks in line for installation.

Experts believe that as global warming continues, Asian tech giants will further expand their share of the European market. Mitsubishi Electric and other brands have already adapted to the region's specific requirements and are working on offering energy-efficient and noiseless models. This may lead to changes in the appearance of European cities in the future.