California Launches First System to Monitor AI-Driven Job Losses

·2·Technology
California Launches First System to Monitor AI-Driven Job Losses

The government of the US state of California has launched the country's first specialized system to monitor the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies on the labor market. Introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom's administration, this project serves as an "early warning mechanism" to identify which professionals are at risk of unemployment due to automation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new online tracker was created in collaboration with the California Employment Development Department and the California Policy Lab research center at the University of California. The system analyzes unemployment benefit applications and compares them with the probability of AI displacement across various sectors. Data is updated monthly and made available to the public.

At-risk groups and demographic analysis

Initial analyses indicate that specialists aged 25 to 35 may be most susceptible to the impact of AI. Additionally, statistical data suggests that the risk of job loss is higher among women than men. Users can track changes via the tracker by age, education level, gender, ethnicity, and region.

It is worth noting that the system developers urge not to treat this data as a final conclusion. In their view, job reductions may be linked not only to AI but also to economic cycles, structural changes, and general market conditions. Therefore, the project is aimed at early detection of risky trends rather than establishing a precise cause-and-effect relationship.

Social protection in the tech hub

This issue is of strategic importance for California, as the state is home to giants leading the generative AI field, such as OpenAI, Google, and NVIDIA. While supporting technological progress, the state government is also taking measures to mitigate its social consequences.

Governor Gavin Newsom had previously instructed state agencies to develop plans to reduce the harm workers may face as a result of AI implementation. The launch of this new tracker shows a shift in government attitudes toward technology: the focus is now not only on innovation but also on controlling its impact on societal life.

Currently, there is no precise methodology in the modern economy to measure exactly which layoff occurred directly because of AI. Nevertheless, California's experience is expected to serve as a model for other countries and regions in protecting the labor market in the future.

Artificial IntelligenceCaliforniaLabor MarketTechnologyUSA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Japanese Scientists Find Way to Convert Ordinary Sunlight into Ultraviolet RadiationJapanese Scientists Find Way to Convert Ordinary Sunlight into Ultraviolet RadiationToday, 03:57OnePlus N6: New Smartphone with 8000 mAh Battery and AMOLED Screen to be IntroducedOnePlus N6: New Smartphone with 8000 mAh Battery and AMOLED Screen to be IntroducedToday, 03:27Drama in the Insurtech Market: Corgi Startup Accused of Stealing Open Source SoftwareDrama in the Insurtech Market: Corgi Startup Accused of Stealing Open Source SoftwareToday, 03:26US Government Takes Control of OpenAI's Most Powerful GPT-5.6 ModelUS Government Takes Control of OpenAI's Most Powerful GPT-5.6 ModelToday, 02:51AI Threat: Developers Emerge as the Most Stable Profession in TechAI Threat: Developers Emerge as the Most Stable Profession in TechToday, 02:24Alaska Airlines Equips All Regional Aircraft with Starlink InternetAlaska Airlines Equips All Regional Aircraft with Starlink InternetToday, 01:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time