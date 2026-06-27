California Launches First System to Monitor AI-Driven Job Losses

The government of the US state of California has launched the country's first specialized system to monitor the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies on the labor market. Introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom's administration, this project serves as an "early warning mechanism" to identify which professionals are at risk of unemployment due to automation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new online tracker was created in collaboration with the California Employment Development Department and the California Policy Lab research center at the University of California. The system analyzes unemployment benefit applications and compares them with the probability of AI displacement across various sectors. Data is updated monthly and made available to the public.

At-risk groups and demographic analysis

Initial analyses indicate that specialists aged 25 to 35 may be most susceptible to the impact of AI. Additionally, statistical data suggests that the risk of job loss is higher among women than men. Users can track changes via the tracker by age, education level, gender, ethnicity, and region.

It is worth noting that the system developers urge not to treat this data as a final conclusion. In their view, job reductions may be linked not only to AI but also to economic cycles, structural changes, and general market conditions. Therefore, the project is aimed at early detection of risky trends rather than establishing a precise cause-and-effect relationship.

Social protection in the tech hub

This issue is of strategic importance for California, as the state is home to giants leading the generative AI field, such as OpenAI, Google, and NVIDIA. While supporting technological progress, the state government is also taking measures to mitigate its social consequences.

Governor Gavin Newsom had previously instructed state agencies to develop plans to reduce the harm workers may face as a result of AI implementation. The launch of this new tracker shows a shift in government attitudes toward technology: the focus is now not only on innovation but also on controlling its impact on societal life.

Currently, there is no precise methodology in the modern economy to measure exactly which layoff occurred directly because of AI. Nevertheless, California's experience is expected to serve as a model for other countries and regions in protecting the labor market in the future.