Is the Silicon Era Ending: ASML Enters Mass Production of Photonic Chips

·24·Technology
Is the Silicon Era Ending: ASML Enters Mass Production of Photonic Chips

ASML, the Dutch semiconductor industry giant, announced in collaboration with the TNO research center that it is taking photonic chip technology to a new level. The primary goal of this project is to establish the mass production of microcircuits that exchange data using light in Europe and create a revolutionary change in the industry. A new production line being built at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, Netherlands, will become the main site for this. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

Photonic chips differ fundamentally from traditional silicon microcircuits. While conventional chips transmit data via electrical signals, photonic technology performs this process using light (photons). According to ixbt.com, this approach allows for a several-fold increase in data transmission speed while drastically reducing energy consumption. This is expected to solve one of the biggest problems in modern technology — overheating and high energy consumption.

New Technological Platform and Opportunities

Within the framework of the project, ASML will install its most advanced lithography equipment, specifically DUV and I-Line scanners, at the new facility. This line will serve not only for scientific research but also for testing mass production technologies for photonic chips. According to experts, this step is crucial for transitioning from laboratory prototypes to real industrial products.

The production process will utilize 6-inch wafers based on indium phosphide (InP). This material is considered more efficient than silicon in the field of photonics, providing high results in generating and controlling optical signals. The new technology is planned to be applied primarily in the following areas:

  • High-speed data centers;
  • Telecommunications and 5G/6G networks;
  • Quantum processors and quantum computers;
  • Medical diagnostic equipment and high-precision sensors.
The project is not limited to production alone. Eindhoven University of Technology, University of Twente, and the PITC national center are also participating. The partners aim to jointly hold scientific seminars and organize technological demonstrations for industry representatives. This will significantly accelerate the process of turning scientific developments into commercial products.

Europe's Technological Independence

ASML management believes this collaboration will strengthen Europe's position in the semiconductor market. While Asian and US companies currently lead in microcircuit production, achievements in photonics could give the European Union a competitive advantage. This strategy is aimed at reducing the region's dependence on external suppliers.

For countries like Uzbekistan, which are undergoing rapid digital transformation, such technologies will be of great importance in the future. Increasing the efficiency of data centers and taking internet speeds to a new level depends directly on such fundamental technological changes. The popularization of photonic chips indicates that our gadgets and communication systems will completely change in the coming decade.

ASMLPhotonicsTechnologyMicrochipSemiconductors
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